Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,677 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

