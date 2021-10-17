Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $75,460.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

