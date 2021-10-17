Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $75,460.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.
CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
