Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells 4,372 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 268,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period.

