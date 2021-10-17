Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.16. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.