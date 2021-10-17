Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.

Progyny stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

