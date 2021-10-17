Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.
Progyny stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
