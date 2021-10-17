Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $22,111,379.62 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.29 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

