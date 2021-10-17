Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.40. 127,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

