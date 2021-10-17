Insureum Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $127,953.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

