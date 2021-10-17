Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.83. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,541. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

