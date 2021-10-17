Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after buying an additional 6,720,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 557,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

