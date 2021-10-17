iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.