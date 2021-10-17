iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 29,515,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

