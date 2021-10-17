iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000.

