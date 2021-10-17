iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $52.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
