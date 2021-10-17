iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,559 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $53.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 156,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

