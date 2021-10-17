iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $255.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

