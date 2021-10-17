iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 18.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.71. 1,583,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,265. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

