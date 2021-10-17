iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.72

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $197.72 and last traded at $197.33, with a volume of 940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

