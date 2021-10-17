iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.86

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.86 and last traded at $86.82, with a volume of 3598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

