ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

