Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 997% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
