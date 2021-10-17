Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 997% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

