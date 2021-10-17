Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 203.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

