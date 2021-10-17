Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.63 price objective on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

SRC stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

