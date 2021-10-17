Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 777 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

