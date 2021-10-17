John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG stock opened at GBX 223.10 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.04. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,991 shares of company stock worth $429,583.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.