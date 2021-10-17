Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $73.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 63.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

