Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

