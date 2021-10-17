Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

