Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,511 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.89 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

