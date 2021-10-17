Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,081 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $276.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.15 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.82.

