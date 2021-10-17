JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

