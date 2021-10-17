JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

