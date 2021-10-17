JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

