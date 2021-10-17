JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $763.48.

NYSE HUBS opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $817.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

