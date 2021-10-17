JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Natus Medical worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NTUS opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

