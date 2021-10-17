JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Ecopetrol worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in Ecopetrol by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 309,684 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.