JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 135.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 896,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

