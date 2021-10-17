JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.