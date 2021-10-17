JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.41.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

