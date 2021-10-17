Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in September

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JMIA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 2,668,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

