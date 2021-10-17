Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.93 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

