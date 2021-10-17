Jump Financial LLC Invests $505,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

