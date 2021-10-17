Jump Financial LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

