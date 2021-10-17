Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

