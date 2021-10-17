Jump Financial LLC Sells 12,727 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 576,276 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

