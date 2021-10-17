Jump Financial LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

