JustBet Market Capitalization Hits $995,611.83 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. JustBet has a total market cap of $995,611.83 and $1,726.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00107163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,908.65 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.85 or 0.06286733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

