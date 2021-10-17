Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

KSU opened at $295.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

