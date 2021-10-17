KARMA (KARMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $155.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 144.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $68.00 million and $155.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00040371 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.