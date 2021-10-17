Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KZIA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

