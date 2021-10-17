Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

