KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $78.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.32.

NYSE COP opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

